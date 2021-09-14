Gather your supplies
• Epoxy filler
• Undercoat
• Enamel paint to match your door jamb
You’ll also need
- Screwdriver
- Sharp knife or chisel
- Narrow scraper
- Sandpaper
- Paintbrush
Here's how
Step 1
Unscrew or pry off old striker plate from door and remove. Using a sharp knife or chisel, remove any paint in hole left behind to expose timber.
Step 2
Mix two-part epoxy filler to product instructions. Mix in small batches but don’t use too much hardener or it will go hard in minutes.
Step 3
Using a narrow scraper, force filler into hole, making sure it is fully filled. Scrape excess filler off so it sits just below surface of surrounding timber. Leave to harden.
Step 4
Mix another small batch of filler and use as a skim coat over hardened filler. Apply with scraper but don’t overfill as this filler is difficult to sand.
Step 5
Sand hardened filler and surrounding timber together to make them flush. You may have to do another skim coat if filler is still below level of timber.
Step 6
Using a paintbrush, undercoat filled area and follow with 2 coats enamel paint. Allow to dry and sand lightly between all 3 coats.
The before and after!
