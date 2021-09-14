Have you noticed some cracks appearing on the walls in your home recently? This is completely normal especially if you have an older home. But this shouldn't stop you from getting started on a renovation.

Instead of knocking out the walls which is a much larger task, how about removing the connecting doors? The only thing to keep in mind is that it may leave you with a few unwanted holes in the jamb where the latch fittings and hinges used to sit. But not to worry as this is an easy fix with some filler and paint.