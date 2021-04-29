Here's how

Step 1

Wearing safety gear, use grinding disc to level cut surface and remove undulations. Follow this with buffing disc to remove any burrs or sharp edges.

Step 2

Paint inside base of drum using exterior acrylic. Once dry, paint outside and inside walls of drum with rust base – you will need to apply this base coat twice.

Step 3

When base coat is dry, apply rust solution. Apply first coat generously over all surfaces. For final coat, allow to dribble in some places so effect is more natural. Rust will appear within 24 hours. Arrange drums in position, with taller sections to the rear and shorter ones toward the front, always with the safest edge (usually rolled edge) at top.

Step 4

Ensure drums are level in position.

Step 5

Fill drums with soil. Water, then allow soil to settle. Add more soil. Arrange plants in their pots first to get desired effect, then plant and mulch.

TIP: You could now add drip irrigation by running a dripper tube up inside of each drum.