Step 1

Lay steamer trays upside down on table top, making sure there is equal distance between them and the table edges. Trace around trays in pencil.

Step 2

Measure width of tray lips. Transfer these measurements at 8 points inside marked shapes. Draw inner shapes using a ruler, then drill starter holes in corners of inner shapes.

Step 3

Use a jigsaw to cut out inner shapes in tabletop.

Step 4

Sand the top, sides and legs of table. Wipe clean of dust.

Step 5

Using a roller, apply 2 coats of paint to tabletop. Remove handle and apply 2 coats of paint in a different colour to drawer face, leaving to dry after each coat.

Step 6

Rub edge of table with steel wool to expose timber for a distressed look.

Step 7

Apply wax to table legs, using a lint-free cloth.

Step 8

Half-fill trays with potting mix. Arrange greens and flowers on top, add more mix and firm down gently.

Step 9

Water trays, then sit in tabletop. Replace drawer handle. Put table in a sunny spot.

Tip! Use edible marigolds and nasturtiums as a bright form of natural pest control.

