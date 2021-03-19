Here’s how
Step 1
Lay steamer trays upside down on table top, making sure there is equal distance between them and the table edges. Trace around trays in pencil.
Step 2
Measure width of tray lips. Transfer these measurements at 8 points inside marked shapes. Draw inner shapes using a ruler, then drill starter holes in corners of inner shapes.
Step 3
Use a jigsaw to cut out inner shapes in tabletop.
Step 4
Sand the top, sides and legs of table. Wipe clean of dust.
Step 5
Using a roller, apply 2 coats of paint to tabletop. Remove handle and apply 2 coats of paint in a different colour to drawer face, leaving to dry after each coat.
Step 6
Rub edge of table with steel wool to expose timber for a distressed look.
Step 7
Apply wax to table legs, using a lint-free cloth.
Step 8
Half-fill trays with potting mix. Arrange greens and flowers on top, add more mix and firm down gently.
Step 9
Water trays, then sit in tabletop. Replace drawer handle. Put table in a sunny spot.
Tip! Use edible marigolds and nasturtiums as a bright form of natural pest control.
You may also like
Melissa makes colourful colander hanging baskets
How to make beautiful flower pots at home