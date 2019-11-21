Cleaning an oven can be one of the most arduous and painful kitchen tasks.

The oven is one of the most important and regularly-used kitchen appliances and it is very crucial to ensure it is clean and sanitary while cooking your favourite baked dinner.

Some household ovens have a self-cleaning function, however a good scrub with the right cleaning ingredients will provide optimal results.

How to clean your oven

A dirty oven can be properly cleaned in only eight easy steps. See our oven cleaning hacks below:

1. Make sure your oven is switched off and cooled down

Before you start scrubbing the dirt and excess food away, start with removing the oven racks and soaking them in hot, soapy water.

2. Mix your own cleaning solution with baking soda and water

A great oven cleaning hack is to use a simple homemade solution made from baking soda and water.

For the whole method, you’ll only need baking soda, water, white vinegar, a damp dish cloth, rubber gloves and a spray bottle.

Ammonia can also be used as a great alternative to baking soda.

In a small bowl, mix together 1/2 a cup of baking soda with a few tablespoons of water until you have a paste-like substance.