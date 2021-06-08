Gather your supplies

Old towel

Soft sponge or cleaning toothbrush

Cup of laundry detergent, powdered or liquid, doesn’t matter (alternatively, you can use a dishwashing tablet, a cup of Napisan , or a cup of regular dishwashing liquid)

Napisan A bathtub or bucket enough to fit an oven rack

What to do

Step 1

Lay the old towel in the bottom of the bathtub. This will prevent the oven racks scratching the tub. Place the oven racks on top of the towel.

Step 2

Put the plug in the drain and fill the bath with water, gradually adding the laundry detergent as the bath fills. You can use either hot or cold water here, but Melissa recommends opting for hot water as this will help loosen up any grease while the laundry detergent gets to work. Fill the tub just enough that the racks are fully submerged in the water.

Step 3

Leave the oven racks to soak overnight or for 6-10 hours.

Step 4

Once the racks have finished soaking, use a soft sponge to gently lift any remaining caked on grease. It should lift away easily without scrubbing.

Step 5

Use a toothbrush to scrub any hard-to-reach places. Rinse the oven racks thoroughly in cold water and dry before placing back into the oven.

SAFETY TIP: This cleaning method may leave the bottom of your tub covered in a film of slippery grease. Be sure to wash your bathtub thoroughly when you’re done!

