Gather your supplies
- Stringline and timber pegs
- Grey cement
- Brickie’s sand
- Pavers
- Crushed deco granite
You’ll also need
Trowel; hammer; spray marker paint; wheelbarrow; spirit level; rubber mallet; rake; compactor
Here’s how
STEP 1
Ensure ground is level and free of vegetation. Hammer in timber pegs at each end of path and join with stringline. (The stringline represents the outer edge of the path.) Repeat for the other side of the path. Mark any curved sections of the path, such as where it joins a front porch, using marker paint.
STEP 2
Mix up cement mortar in a wheelbarrow, using 1 part cement to 3 parts sand, and add enough water to make a stiff consistency. Working on short sections at a time, spread a bed of mortar and lightly press pavers into it, ensuring sides are butted closely together. Carefully follow stringline borders as you go, and regularly check pavers are level, tapping down with a rubber mallet where necessary.
STEP 3
When all pavers are laid, secure (haunch) sides with more mortar, using a trowel to smooth surface.
STEP 4
Repeat process for other side of path. Allow mortar to set for 24 hours.
STEP 5
Fill centre of path with crushed granite, raking to level. Compress crushed granite using compactor or a water-filled barrel, if necessary.