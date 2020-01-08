1. Try the Pomodoro technique

Allocate 25 mins to complete each task, followed by a 5 minute break. This is an especially useful technique for perfectionists who always spend that little bit longer on a task than they need to.

2. Take breaks and get out of the office

Re-energise by getting out of the office for a break or consider doing a walking meeting outside instead of in the office

Getty

3. Know your body clock

know when you work best, and do your best work then.

4. Minimise distractions

Suspend email and chat notifications so that you can engage in deep interrupted blocks of quality work.

5. Do batch work

Knock out a series of tasks that require similar levels of cognitive output. For example, do a batch of admin work when your cognitive levels are low or a batch of creative writing when your cognitive energy is high.

