Graham visits Hillandale gardens
Take inspiration and make your garden a ramble. - by Graham Ross
The Central West of NSW may be famous as the home of Australia’s biggest car race, the Bathurst 1000, but there’s so many more reasons to give the area a spin. Tucked behind the Blue Mountains, this region is full of history and hidden gems, including Hillandale Gardens, a stunning country garden with an epic border of perennials over 100 metres long.
Hillandale Gardens is open to the public on 6-7 March 2021.
Click here for more information about Hillandale Gardens.