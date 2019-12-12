Best known in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, Harris Scarfe has annual sales of around $380 million and more than 1800 staff across the country, it seems that even long-standing Aussie brands have suffered at the hands of the declining retail situation.

Deloitte Restructuring Services partners Vaughan Strawbridge, Kathryn Evans and Tim Norman have been appointed the Receivers and Managers over Harris Scarfe, and have announced that staff will continue to work throughout Christmas.

“We will be making every effort to secure a future for the business and intend to commence an immediate sale of business process,” DRS partner Vaughan Strawbridge said.

