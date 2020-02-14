The conservatory and orchard

A conservatory (greenhouse/sun room) will feature:

The conservatory will be surrounded by a 25 fruit tree orchard, a giant lavender planting box and the native garden.

The conservatory will be a combination of a café and florist with an outdoor area for a nursery and café seating.

The orchard will be a combination of grassed areas and fruit trees and will present as an open area for the community to relax and enjoy like a public park

Homestead

The homestead will be the centrepiece of the Farm, including:

The building is designed as a grand Australian country farmhouse with large covered verandas.

The Harris Farm Markets store will be based inside the homestead.

A hanging hydroponic garden will be located in the pitch of the roof of the homestead, visible from within the building.

The Barn

The barn will comprise two independent fresh food shops that will be separate to the Harris Farm Markets store.

One store will be a fresh fish market and the other will be a hot chicken shop.

But not everyone is happy about the new megabuild, with local residents and businesses concerned about the impact on small independent stores, trading hours and traffic congestion.