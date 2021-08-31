Image: James Cant / aremediasyndication.com.au

Medium organic fruit and vegetable box, $69, Organic Delivery Sydney

Delivering to a lengthy list of Sydney Metro suburbs, Organic Delivery Sydney takes online grocery shopping to the next level with their wide variety of fresh foods and organic produce. All orders over $69 receive free delivery - so a medium fruit and veggie box will get you there!

Mixed fruit gift box, $99, Snowgoose

Flavoursome and fresh, this fruit box will definitely add a bit of sweetness to the recipient's life – all wrapped up and beautifully presented in a wooden box. Offering Australia-wide delivery, and customisable options, Snowgoose is a top pick for any hamper-enthusiast.

For the aspiring mixologist

Lockdown has driven many of us to get a bit crafty and experimental in the kitchen – and the drinks we tipple in are no exception! This one's for all the cocktail makers and shakers.

Feels X Cocktail Porter watermelon cosmo, $145, Cocktail Porter

Missing those warm afternoons spent sipping fruity cocktails? You wouldn't be alone. Luckily, Feels X Cocktail Porter are here to transport your senses to a more summery time. With free shipping on orders over $120, you're one step close to upping your drinks game.

Build your own bottled cocktail pack, $140, Discerning Drinks Co.

Mixology is all about getting experimental and letting your creativity run – and this customisable box rings true to its spirit! Pick three favourites from a long list that includes gin martini, margarita, mojito, kangaroo, vesper, New York sazerac, old fashioned, Manhattan, Negroni, cosmopolitan and espresso martini and enjoy Australia-wide shipping.

Australian craft gin gift box, $96, Cheers Sweetie

By now, you've surely familiar with craft beer, but what about craft gin? This hamper celebrates the best of Australian gin distilleries with sweet little tasters from Ironbark Distillery accompanied by Fever-Tree mixers. Cheers Sweetie deliver Australia wide.

For the beauty addict

"Pamper hamper" has a ring to it, doesn't it? For those who love a bit of indulgence and relaxation, these curated selections would make any beauty addict's day.

The Ardent Nomad, $195, Aēsop

Nothing says luxury and care like Aēsop. Complete with a cleanser, toner, and hydrator, this pack was created for city-dwellers who need anti-oxidant skincare. To complete the evening routine, scan the QR code on the gorgeous packaging and listen to empowering diary entries by Isabelle Eberhardt, explorer and author.

Weekend Luxuries Set, $215, Mecca

Elegance and sophistication point to a weekend in Paris in this travel and weekend-inspired collection. Designed to take your senses far away, this gift set will definitely deliver that TLC you're after!

For the floral appreciator

Back to the classics – nothing says "I care" like a bunch of flowers. Again, this is a great way to support your local small businesses!

Cuppa, from $54, LVLY

This hamper sits amongst a huge offering from flower delivery service, LVLY. Featuring ginger cookies, a stainless steel tea strainer and chocolate almonds alongside fresh, seasonal blooms in your size of choice, this heart warmer will deliver a much-needed moment of calm.

For lovers of the finer things

Everyone loves a good indulgence every now and then. These hampers pair perfectly with a glass of vino, a Friday evening and some great music.

Foodie Frank, $135, Good Day People

Foodie Frank asks "the best things in life are edible, right?" to which we hear a resounding yes! Perfect for the savoury lover, the hamper contains Olsson's sea salt, Drunken Sailor beetroot relish, L'Abruzzese squid ink spaghetti, Fleurieu olives, and Mr and Mrs White cowhide coasters. Customise your packaging, get your hamper shipped anywhere in Australia, and enjoy!

Truffle gift pack gourmet hamper, $159, Grecian Purveyor

Surely the word "truffle" says it all. Truly first class, this hamper promises a "gastronomical experience", featuring the finest ingredients sourced and foraged from beech forests in Greece. It really doesn't get much more luxurious than that!

