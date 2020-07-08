The two pieces before soaking

The side of broccoli soaked in the Fruit & Veggie Soak is a rich, vibrant green colour, while the half that was washed in tap water is dull by comparison.

After: the left side is brighter than the right

According to Young Living, their soak combines “three exclusive essential oil blends with other naturally derived ingredients.”

They recommend adding 1½ teaspoons of the soak for every litre of water. Completely cover produce and soak for one to two minutes before rinsing with clean water.

Living on a budget, Amanda is mindful of keeping unwanted chemicals out of her home.

“We unfortunately just aren’t in a position where we can buy organic,” she explained.

“As much as I would love to, I learned all about the nasty stuff that could be happening in farming. For us to buy veggies and fruits that we can afford, there are some things that farming has to do to be able to provide them at that price. We’ve got to find innovative little things like this fruit and veggie soak to bridge the gap. Having two kids, I’m always mindful about the chemicals that are present in my home. We want to understand each and every ingredient we’re using.”

According to the Environmental Working Group, the most contaminated fruits and vegetables are peaches, strawberries, pears, lettuce, apples, cherries, capsicums, spinach, nectarines, imported grapes, celery and potatoes.

You might also like:

The best ways to remove mould without nasty chemicals

Get rid of spiders with this natural spray recipe

Mum's surprising hack for a sparkling clean glass shower screen