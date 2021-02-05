Just because your space is limited doesn’t mean you have to put your imagination on hold.

This week, Graham’s visiting a garden that packs a punch, despite being on the smaller side. Homeowners Elizabeth and Richard have created a magical space with loads of inspiring ideas.

From a formal garden to unexpected planting arrangements, plus lots of unique ways to use plants you’ve probably never thought of, this garden may be small in size but it’s BIG when it comes to heart and soul.

