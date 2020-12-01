Fly above one on Sydney’s most iconic destinations, Darling Harbour, at an elevation equivalent to more than 30 metres as you sip on a gin martini.

“It’s not a Hendrick’s Gin affair without the extraordinary. We have gone above and beyond to bring Sydneysiders a spectacle from the street to the sky in the most unusual style,” said Luke Sanderson, Brand Ambassador of Hendricks Gin.

Hendricks Gin

Take in the view while you sample goodies from a Hendricks-themed hamper and when you’re back on the ground head to Tumbalong Park, you can sample more drinks from participating venues such as The Swinging Cat and Champagne Bar, The Sofitel.

“Adding whimsy and wonder is what we do. We hope Sydneysiders will join our celebration of the unusual and raise a glass to celebrate a summer like none other,” said Luke Sanderson.

Spots can now be reserved but it’s first come first serve, so get in quick and secure your place here.

