They recently shared the monster cookie to social media and cheekily referred to it as the perfect "mid afternoon snack".

The brand specialises in New-York style soft and chewy cookies with flavours that include caramilk, funfetti, s’mores and red velvet.

They also release specials with unique flavours like lemon meringue or cinnamon scroll.

The 1kg Choc Chip will set you back $40.

Its other brand, Bigg Brownies, has its own giant brick-sized brownie. The $55 ‘Bigg Chocolate Dream’ is 20cm by 20cm in size and topped with Tim Tams, Maltesers and Ferrero Rocher.

Pick up a brownie, cookie or maybe both online now or pop into one of the several spots in NSW that stock them.

