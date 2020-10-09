You can’t take anything out of national parks. Fallen branches become habitat for the creatures that live there.

1. Make a stick and rope ladder

Simon Griffiths

Help your climbers and twiners up the wall with this cute, rustic-looking ladder.

Gather your supplies

Sticks of similar circumference

Jute rope

Two brackets and screws

You’ll also need

Tape measure; pruning saw; 60-80 grit sandpaper; scissors

Step 1

Measure height you want ladder to be.

Step 2

Decide on space between rungs and determine number of rungs you need, including one at the top for hanging.

Step 3

Cut sticks with pruning saw so they are roughly of equal length, about 30cm. They don’t need to be the exact same length.

Step 4

Sand ends to rounded points.

Step 5

Cut 2 lengths of rope to the height you want, adding about 15cm for each rung knot.

Step 6

Temporarily tie one end of each rope to garden bench, tree or something that is secure. (Image 44)

Step 7

Tie each rung with marlin spike hitch (see below).

Make loop where you want rung to sit.

How to make a marlin spike hitch - Step 1

Tuck the upper length of rope (the standing end) through the loop to make a noose.

Slide rung through noose and pull tight.

Step 8

Screw brackets into wall, release ladder from tether and hang top rung on brackets.

Step 9

Put potted climber such as jasmine at base of ladder to discourage children from climbing it, and train plant up the rungs.

2. Make a hanging basket for an orchid

Orchids love rocks, crevices, a tree trunk’s corner. Make these exquisite plants feel at home in this hanger made of twigs.

Gather your supplies

Sticks of similar circumferences

Old piece of fence paling

PVC coated tie wire

Jute rope

Hessian

Sphagnum moss

Moth orchid

You’ll also need

Pruning saw; 60-80 grit sandpaper; timber saw; white-out paint; marker; drill; 2mm drill bit; wire cutters; scissors

Here’s how

Step 1

Cut sticks with pruning saw into 10 roughly equal-sized pieces about 20-25cm long. Sand ends into rounded point.

Step 2

In a trial run, place two sticks on flat surface. Put two sticks on top in opposite direction and repeat until you have five layers.

Step 2

Step 3

Make sure your orchid fits in the space.

Step 4

Cut paling piece with timber saw to length that matches joining points, plus a few centimetres. Mark on the piece where the drill points should be with white-out paint. Use this as a spacer to ensure drill holes match at end of all sticks.

Step 5

Put spacer on each stick and mark drill points.

Step 6

Drill holes through each stick.

Step 7

Cut 4 pieces of wire, each about 80cm long. Bend one end of each piece to 90 degree angle at about 20-30cm point. Put short end of wires on flat surface and rebuild basket by threading top two sticks through wires, and repeat for next four layers.

Step 7

Step 8

On top of fourth layer place spacer across the middle. This will serve as the base of the basket.

Step 8

Step 9

Thread final, fifth layer of sticks through wire and wind wire around and across corners to secure basket.

Step 10

Turn basket over and twist 4 ends of wire into nooses wider than 2 pieces of rope. Trim away excess wire.

Step 10

Step 11

Cut 4 pieces of rope to double the length you want basket to hang, plus extra centimetres for knots.

Step 12

Thread rope through 4 loops and create single knots just above loops (see below).

Step 12

Step 13

Cut hessian to fit base of basket and insert.

Step 14

Soak sphagnum moss and wring out excess water. Create basket lining about 5cm thick.

Step 15

Remove orchid from pot and insert with its original mix into basket.

Step 16

Join the 8 pieces of rope with double knot (see below), trim ends with scissors and hang.

Single and double knots

• For the single knot, double twine over so ends meet. Pass folded end through wire nooses (step 10) and draw through so fold meets 2 ends. Cross folded end over double length of twine to create loop. Pass folded end through loop and tighten

• For double knot, pass twine through loop again and tighten.

Tip!

Most orchids are epiphytes and draw their water and nutrients from the air around them so don’t need soil to thrive. This hanging basket with its open arrangement means you don’t need to worry about soil falling though the gaps. Keep the sphagnum moss moist.

3. Make a teepee for climbing plants

Make your basics stupendous by stylising your beans, peas or tomatoes around this bespoke tepee, or make a feature in your ornamental garden for climbing, flowering plants. It creates a natural elegance.

Gather your supplies

7 x eucalyptus straight branches

Jute twine

You’ll also need

Pruning saw; secateurs; garden fork; hammer; scissors

Step 1

Cut branches into stakes about 2m long

Step 2

Cut shoots with secateurs.

Step 3

Turn soil over to aerate.

Step 4

Hammer in stakes so they all meet at the top.

Step 4

Step 5

Tie stakes together at top with rope and secure with double knot (see above for instructions). Cut ends of rope with scissors.

Step 5

Step 6

Wrap stakes with rope at 30cm points, starting at the bottom, and tying with single knots (see above for instructions).

Step 6

Step 7

Plant your chosen climbers in soil underneath.

