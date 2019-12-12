In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon talk about how to prep your garden for summer and beat the heat. With a bit of pruning, mulching and planting you'll be ready for the season. They're joined by Anthony Bradstreet of the NSW Rural Fire Service who talks about how to create your own bushfire plan and what you can do to help protect your property. Plus Milton Black is back to talk about gardening by the moon.