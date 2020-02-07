WATCH: Jennifer Aniston has revealed which 'Friends' stars are putting the breaks on an official reunion

The 90s nostalgia is real right now, and it seems everything from bucket hats to retro TV shows are getting a reboot. The latest TV show to get a reboot treatment - sans television – is Friends.

The iconic television series is getting the musical treatment, and it’s coming to Australia. Friends! The Musical Parody is set in 1990’s Manhattan and you can expect to see Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Joey navigating the trials and tribulations of life, when an unexpected runaway bride shows up in Central Perk and spices things up for the group.