WATCH: Jennifer Aniston has revealed which 'Friends' stars are putting the breaks on an official reunion
The 90s nostalgia is real right now, and it seems everything from bucket hats to retro TV shows are getting a reboot. The latest TV show to get a reboot treatment - sans television – is Friends.
The iconic television series is getting the musical treatment, and it’s coming to Australia. Friends! The Musical Parody is set in 1990’s Manhattan and you can expect to see Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel and Joey navigating the trials and tribulations of life, when an unexpected runaway bride shows up in Central Perk and spices things up for the group.
“Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.”
The musical was a hit in New York and Las Vegas, and it’s playin gin Australia from August, and tickets for Brisbane and Melbourne shows go one sale February 7, 2020, HERE.
Laura BarryLaura Barry is a writer, bookworm and interior design enthusiast with a love for reporting on all things homes, travel and lifestyle. When not tapping away at her keyboard, Laura can be found making endless cups of tea or perusing the shelves of Sydney’s many bookstores.