Before: Two simple oak-look side tables from Kmart Natalie Garman

After: A stunning transformation into dark fluted side tables Natalie Garman

What inspired your project?

I had seen some beautiful fluted tables online and fallen in love with the texture and designs. I knew I couldn’t afford the price tags but I’m not one to give up so easily, so I began researching how to make one.

We didn’t have any power tools (other than a sander) so I couldn’t create one from scratch, like most of the tutorials I had found. But then I came across a set of two oak tables from Kmart and immediately knew they would be the perfect base for the project.

After that it was a simple decision of which type of moulding style I was after and presto, the project was officially underway!

Have you made things before?

My husband and I have completed several DIY projects since moving into our home. We fixed up all the feature wall panelling and recently built a pergola, deck and feature outdoor screening.

Most of the other DIY projects I’ve completed were to match furniture in our mid-century style home. I love the look of wood-stained interiors, so I’ve stained our staircase handrail, a planter pot and a rattan side table.

We’re trying to DIY as much as possible in our first home to keep costs down but also, I think it makes the home entirely unique to us and it’s a rewarding process!

During the process: After painting the tables, Natalie begins to apply the mouldings Natalie Garman

What kind of look were you after?

I would describe our style as a mix of mid-century and industrial. Before we buy anything new we always try to consider the whole room first. However, we don’t mind whether it fits a specific interior style or not. If we like it, then it’s our style.

What was the biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge was when the mouldings didn’t fit perfectly around the cylinder side tables. I had to space out the last ten mouldings, so they weren’t quite touching each other. From a distance you can’t tell but this is one reason why it’s important to paint the side tables before you put the mouldings on.

Attaching tie straps to secure mouldings overnight Natalie Garman

The DIY process

Lightly sand (120-240 grit is fine) the MDF/paper on the Kmart tables to create a slightly coarse surface. Wipe off all the sanding dust and ensure you have a clean surface.

Paint with primer if you have it (optional).

Lightly sand again and then paint.

Work out how many mouldings you’ll need. Cut the mouldings to the heights of your tables – remember to count how many you’ll need to fill the circumference of both tables.

Cover the backs of the moulding with a squiggly line of liquid nails.

Line up the top of the mouldings with the top of your table. This should prevent you from having to use a multi-tool later to cut them down. Sand for a smooth finish.

Use a small level to make sure the moulding is completely vertical.

Once all mouldings are attached, use 2 tie-down straps to keep pressure and clamp the mouldings to the table for 24 hours ideally.

Fill in any gaps between the table and the mouldings using Timbermate or Spakfiller (optional).

Paint, sand repeat for as many coats as needed - depending on your colour chosen, you may need to do three coats to fully cover and keep smooth.

Final look! Natalie Garman

Budget breakdown

Oak tables – Kmart, $49

Mouldings – Bunnings, $96 ($6.40 each)

Paint, water-based enamel in semi-gloss Colorbond night sky – between $50-90

Liquid nails, $6.49

Misc – primer, sanding pads, paint roller, roller tray, rope.

How much did you spend?

Around $200 overall.