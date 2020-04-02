While gin may have hogged the limelight for quite some time now, it seems distilleries are now getting a little more creative with vodka.
Fairy Floss Vodka by Newy Distillery is made from 100% Australian ingredients and will deliver a burst of raspberry fairy floss flavour when imbibed. This fairy floss vodka schnapps is infused with Newy Distillery’s amazing triple-distilled Australian wheat based vodka, is surprisingly smooth and tastes delightful in cocktails.
Newy Distillery is located in Newcastle in New South Wales and is a local, small batch distillery. They also make mango, tropical, mixed berry, vanilla and peach flavoured vodkas, so there’s something to suit every taste palette!
Also, if you happen to be short on hand sanitizer, Newy Distillery sell that, too.