1. What’s the best way to apply dry shampoo?

You can have fabulous hair in just four, easy steps!

Shake the can well to wake the magic. Section your hair and spray into roots from about 30cm away. Tumble around with your fingertips and add a little head massage to ensure even coverage. Brush away excess residue and style as desired.

2. Can I use dry shampoo as a touch up throughout the day?

If you just want a quick touch up, you can also choose to spray your dry shampoo onto a brush and comb through.

3. Should I spray before or after a workout?

It’s definitely better to spray after exercise - it won’t even look like you worked out! If you have a ponytail or bun kink after your workout, dry shampoo can help to style your hair to disguise this and refresh your hair.

4. Can I spray dry shampoo before I go to bed?

Absolutely! The benefit of using dry shampoo before bedtime is that it can absorb oils while you sleep. The more time it has to work, the better. You’ll wake up with cleaner feeling hair, saving you time in the morning. Plus, you will be able to style your hair more quickly in the morning too. So less time in the bathroom and more time looking glam.

5. How long can you really rely on dry shampoo before giving it a wash?

An optimum hair care routine consists of washing your hair one to two times per week, which means you can use dry shampoo for three or four consecutive days. You shouldn’t need to wash your hair more than twice (three times max if you have really oily hair) as you want to preserve the natural oils that maintain healthy hair.

6. Is there a limit to how many times I should use it in a week?

As long as you stick to your one to two wet washes a week, there’s no limit to how often you can use dry shampoo.

7. Should I use a hairdryer after spraying?

It’s not necessary as dry shampoo should be applied to dry hair, however, heat styling tools such as a curler or straightener are great to use if you want extra shape and styling. Dry shampoo can also extend the days after a blow dry, waves and curls, and provide extra volume to straightened hair.

8. Do you have any styling tips for big events?

Spray dry shampoo directly on clips and grips, such as bobby pins, to hold them in your hair for longer.

If you rock the curtain bangs and want to place the hair in that beautiful s-shape around your face. I suggest lifting up the parts around your hair, spraying with dry shampoo and brushing it through to make sure it stays there all day long.

If you cannot visit your hairdresser to disguise grey strands, touch up regrowth, or simply want a colour refresh, try dry shampoos with a hint of colour to blend seamlessly into hair.

If you are wearing a potent perfume, try a softer fragrance such as Batiste Bare or Original. Both have a clean, fresh fragrance to leave your hair smelling irresistible without being overpowering.

Here are our top picks!

Aveda Shampure Dry Shampoo, $32, Adore beauty

Fudge Dry Shampoo, $17.99, Oz hair and beauty

Joico Weekend Hair Dry Shampoo, $31.95, Oz hair and beauty

