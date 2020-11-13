Dr Harry is sharing a story of two star-crossed lovers who can’t bear to be apart. Well, one of them can’t at least. Kaluha is a stunning South American macaw who screams and cries whenever her owner, Jael, leaves the room and it’s driving Jael’s audio-engineer husband mad. Can Dr Harry fix this noisy problem, or will Kaluha’s obsession with Jael drive this family apart?

