Dr Harry helps a macaw with a screaming problem
Can Dr Harry fix this noisy problem? - by Dr. Harry Cooper
Dr Harry is sharing a story of two star-crossed lovers who can’t bear to be apart. Well, one of them can’t at least. Kaluha is a stunning South American macaw who screams and cries whenever her owner, Jael, leaves the room and it’s driving Jael’s audio-engineer husband mad. Can Dr Harry fix this noisy problem, or will Kaluha’s obsession with Jael drive this family apart?
