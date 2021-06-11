At Feathered Friends bird sanctuary, Dr Harry gets a rare look behind the scenes with some of the most beautiful, dangerous and rare birds of prey. From native black cockatoos to a scarlet macaw and a giant Andean condor, proprietors Ravi and Alex nurture abandoned or injured birds that can’t be released back into the wild. They also run breeding, conservation and education programs to inform the public about declining bird numbers.

