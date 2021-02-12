If you think the traffic on your drive home from work is bad, spare a thought for the marine animals living off the coast of Coffs Harbour. It’s part of the ‘humpback highway’ and each winter, thousands of whales create an epic rush hour on their journey from the Antarctic to the sub-tropics. With so many whales – as well as other marine animals like dolphins, seals and turtles – frequenting this part of the world, sometimes things go wrong and animals are sadly injured. This week, Dr Harry’s meeting the amazing team at the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, who help out these injured animals and get them back on the road.

