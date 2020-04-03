Enter: Dogs Working From Home, an Instagram account started by brand manager Mark Polchleb that documents the lives of dogs who are dutifully working from home in their essential roles.

"I just took advantage of the fact that my dogs are at my feet. I thought 'we all need a bit of happiness in our lives right now'," Polchleb told The Guardian. "I think we've all experienced trying to type on the keyboard with the dog edging its head into your hands."

The account now has more than 69.7K followers, and features sausage dogs, pugs, retrievers and every breed in between just tippity-tapping their way through the work week.

This account is exactly the kind of content we need during these anxiety-inducing times, and regardless whether you have a pooch to keep you company or simply love seeing animals hard at work, this is a must-follow account during the COVID-19 crisis.

You might also like:

Study finds people are happier and work harder when there is a dog in the office