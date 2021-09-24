Last year Dr Harry met Luke and Sam who run a farm for city dogs to enjoy a day in the country. The couple try to get the dogs interested in educational activities, doing things they may not be able to do in their normal suburban lives. But the education runs both ways, with Luke and Sam learning from the dogs too. COVID travel restrictions curtailed city dogs from coming to the farm, so tonight we find out how Luke and Sam adapted, taking their training sessions online and using their farm to give shelter dogs a slice of this doggy heaven.

