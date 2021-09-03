Remember that super-cool multi-use courtyard and workstation Charlie and Adam created last week? Tucked under the amazing workstation were some nifty little stools. This week Adam runs through the steps he used to build those beautiful, yet functional seats. It’s a simple build and with Adam’s guidance, a weekend project that’s sure to be a welcome addition to your home.

