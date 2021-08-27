With more of us working from home, space is at a premium, so Charlie and Adam are going all out this Father’s Day to turn a small courtyard into a premium space. The theme of the renovation is multi-purpose, because this little space needs to be used for work and play. While Charlie can’t physically make it bigger, a coat of paint and some lush plants will make it feel bigger. And while he’s doing that, Adam creates a piece of outdoor furniture that carries on the multi-purpose theme and can either be a nook to sit or a desk to work at. This lucky dad is going to have one Father’s Day to remember.

WATCH: Charlie and Adam's courtyard makeover