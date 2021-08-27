Charlie and Adam give a small courtyard a lush makeover
A multi-purpose space that can be used for work, rest and play.
Charlie Albone
With more of us working from home, space is at a premium, so Charlie and Adam are going all out this Father’s Day to turn a small courtyard into a premium space. The theme of the renovation is multi-purpose, because this little space needs to be used for work and play. While Charlie can’t physically make it bigger, a coat of paint and some lush plants will make it feel bigger. And while he’s doing that, Adam creates a piece of outdoor furniture that carries on the multi-purpose theme and can either be a nook to sit or a desk to work at. This lucky dad is going to have one Father’s Day to remember.
WATCH: Charlie and Adam's courtyard makeover
Plant details
Figs don’t mind being put in some shade, or being pot bound – they’re often used in bonsai.
Renga renga lily (Arthropodium sp) is a real space filler with its spreading leaves, but you’ll love it more when its dainty flower spikes pop up in summer.
Crassula, or jade plant, is so reliable. You can set and forget it, then in late winter the leaves are smothered with tiny white flowers.
Ligularia’s big, stunning leaves are reason enough to plant it. But in summer it also surprises with daisy-like flowers on tall spikes.
Breaking up your courtyard with garden beds allows you to create different zones, and a barbecue area is an essential ingredient for any outdoor entertaining space.
Bring your courtyard to life by removing small sections of paving to make room for garden beds filled with a range of shade- tolerant plants. A simple timber console against the wall also opens up the space to make the area appear larger
Charlie Albone Charlie has worked internationally and in Australia for the past 17 years, designing and building gardens that are timeless, inspiring and enjoyable to spend time in. In 2015 and 2016, he was awarded two Silver gilt medals for his own gardens at the world’s most prestigious flower show The Chelsea Flower Show.