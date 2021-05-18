While you might have a long list of places you haven’t been to in recent times, the Dine and Discover offer is also a good chance to find some new favourites. With a range of local hospitality and entertainment venues participating, the city is yours to explore.

If all this sounds too good to be true or maybe just a tad complicated, let us clear up any confusion below.

What is Dine and Discover?

The vouchers are single use only and broken down into 2 x $25 Dine vouchers for dining in at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs and clubs from Monday to Thursday.

And 2 x $25 Discover NSW Vouchers to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues, to use 7 days a week.

Instagram / The Loft

How to claim?

Any NSW resident over 18 can apply for the vouchers. Apply online or in the app with your MyService Account and provide two proof of identity documents to claim. Within an hour they should be in your inbox to use.



Once you’ve found and arrived at a participating business, log into the app, select vouchers and allow the venue to scan the QR code. You can also print out the codes to use. Be mindful that you can only use a voucher once, so if your meal or event doesn’t reach $25 then the remaining funds aren’t redeemable.

Instagram / The Winery

Where can they be used?

If you have a venue in mind, check on the service NSW website to see if it’s eligible here.

Some places you can claim in The Rocks, Newcastle, Darling Harbour, Red Balloon, HOYTS, Dendy Cinemas, Sydney Opera House, Strike Bowling, Sky Zone, Holey Moley Golf Club.

If you redeem a $25 voucher at any Australian Venue Co location, they’ll double the value of the voucher. These venues include Beer DeLuxe in Sydney and Albury, Cargo in CBD, The Loft in CBD, Kingsleys Woolloomooloo, Manly Wine, The Winery in Surry Hills, The Rook in CBD, and rooftop bar Untied in Barangaroo.