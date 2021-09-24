At first glance, the Daylesford Longhouse looks like a giant shed, but that’s doing this extraordinary building a great disservice. This award-winning 110 metre building is a home, a garden, a cooking school, guest accommodation and even a farmyard! Built to be highly sustainable and with its own microclimate, the garden is even able to produce avocado, almonds and other fruit trees despite having to survive Victoria’s cold winters. While Joh explores this extraordinary property, Karen picks some fresh produce from the vegie patch and whips up a vegie-laden-dish in the shed’s country kitchen. Prepare to be inspired by this Taj Mahal of sheds!

For more information, go to www.daylesfordlonghouse.com.au

