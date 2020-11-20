If you’re looking for a home full of natural light, an inner-city terrace probably isn’t first on your list. But this week, Johanna and Charlie are visiting a once small and stuffy terrace that is singing a different tune.

The Oye Mi Canto house (meaning ‘hear my song’) has been lovingly transformed into an open and light-filled family home, thanks to some clever alterations and additions. Add to this a stunningly designed courtyard and you’ve got a home that proves good things come in small packages, as Johanna and Charlie are about to find out!

For more information about the landscape and architects, head to cplusc.com.au and belllandscapes.com.au.

