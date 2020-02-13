The products were manufactured at the Penrith plant and distributed for sale across NSW through Coles, Woolworths and IGA stores as well as some independent outlets. such as milk bars, cafes and convenience stores.

There have been no consumer complaints to date.

A statement from the company said, "Lion Dairy and Drinks is committed to the highest standards of quality and safety and consumers and customers can be assured that we are undertaking a thorough investigation and will put in place steps to mitigate it happening again.”

"We encourage anyone who has consumed the Dairy Farmers 3L or 1L Full Cream white milk product with the respective Use by Dates and made and sold in New South Wales and who feels unwell to seek medical advice as required."

Anyone with the products should dispose of them and call the Lion Dairy & Drinks Consumer Enquiries Centre on 1800 677 852 for a full refund.