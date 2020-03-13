On Saturday March 28th, 2020, the City of Sydney will be hosting a massive plant giveaway at Sydney Park in Alexandria as part of a project to beautify the city.

The will 1000 free plants up for grabs, a sausage sizzle, and plant experts on hand to help you on your way to successful plant parenthood. There will be 24 varieties of trees available, and most of them will happily grow in pots – so they’re perfect as indoor plants, in courtyards or on balconies.

Expect to find larger trees, such as jacarandas, water gums and cheese trees, and smaller, more manageable varieties such as camelia, banksia, bottlebrush or hibiscus.

The giveaway opens at 10am and staff will be present for as long as there are trees to give away, but get in quick as it’s first in, best dressed, and you don’t want to miss out on a free tree. However, there is a catch.

In order to get your hands on a free tree you’ll need to be a resident within the City of Sydney area, so you’ll need to bring valid photo ID with your address to prove you live in the correct area. Each eligible household is entitled to two free trees.

Get your very own jacaranda tree!

Eligible suburbs for the City of Sydney tree giveaway

Alexandria

Annandale

Barangaroo

Beaconsfield

Camperdown

Centennial Park

Chippendale

Darlinghurst

Darlington

Dawes Point

Elizabeth Bay

Erskineville

Eveleigh

Forest Lodge

Glebe

Haymarket

Millers Point

Moore Park

Newtown

Paddington

Potts Point

Pyrmont

Redfern

Rosebery

Rushcutters Bay

St Peters

Surry Hills

Sydney

The Rocks

Ultimo

Waterloo

Woolloomooloo

Zetland

