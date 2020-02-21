How to grow jacarandas
- Plant in rich, well-drained soil in a sunny spot with protection from winds.
- Water the soil around it regularly in summer.
- Don’t prune, because this will promote vertical growth that will destroy the magnificent, spreading, dome-like canopy.
- It thrives in tropical and warm, temperate areas.
Delight in the large panicles of tubular flowers in deep blue to deep purple – or white – that appear in your streets from October to December.
Boulevards of jacarandas become rivers of petals running through your suburb when the flowers rain.
Jacarandas grow to about 15m and are just as wide, so aren’t suitable for very small gardens.
