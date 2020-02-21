Its purple reign is brief, but you can celebrate this tree through all seasons of the year.

In springtime, the jacaranda is the belle of the ball, its gorgeous ruffles and flounces of flowers appearing as though on a long, billowing skirt. In late summer, you can appreciate the cool shade offered by the dense, fern-like foliage and imagine the leaves turning yellow before they fall in late winter – just as the spring greenery emerges on your deciduous trees.

Then, for a few brief weeks before the flowers appear, the tree’s twisted, gnarly limbs are exposed to reveal a beautiful, sculptural silhouette.