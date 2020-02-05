Revealing the new-look pantry on Instagram, Chrissy thanks Ria Stafford for the clutter-free kitchen setup. Ria is a cleanfluencer, a home organiser who sorts out the homes of the rich and famous, and she certainly did a good job on Chrissy’s pantry.

Ria shared the before pictures of Chrissy’s pantry on her Instagram stories, and while it isn’t a hot mess, it certainly isn’t anywhere near as organised and functional as it is now.

The new pantry set up utilises lazy Susans, plastic storage containers, timber storage boxes and drawers, creating a designated space for everything that is easy to access and maintain.

If only we could all afford to pay the professionals to tidy uh our homes!

You might also like:

Take a sneak peek at Jennifer Aniston's luxe bathroom