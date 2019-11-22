Chocolate chip cookies are one of the most wholesome sweet treats anyone can eat, but a study has found that they can be legitimately addictive.

A 2013 study conducted by researchers at the University of Bordeaux in France found that particular ingredients in chocolate chip cookies can trigger the same addictive response in the human brain as cocaine or marijuana.

The purpose of the study was to review research that tests the validity of the analogy between addictive drugs, such as cocaine, and delicious foods, such as those high in added sugar – like junk food.

Why are choc chip cookies addictive?

The study looked at the ingredients in traditional chocolate chip recipes, which identified that the average chocolate chip cookie contained around 2.5 teaspoons of sugar, which can induce similar behaviour in the brain as using cocaine, when eaten.

The study also identified that the chocolate in the cookies often contains small amounts of a compound that trigger the same part of your brain as the addictive ingredient in marijuana, known as THC.

Who knew?