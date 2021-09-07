Adorably named Daily Dollop is a specially-formulated plain, lactose-free yoghurt that's kind to dogs' tummies and a healthy add on to their diet. With only three ingredients (being skim milk, lactase and live yoghurt cultures) plus a gutful of good-for-them pro-biotics, Daily Dollop is a vet-approved treat we will definitely be popping in our furry friends' food bowls.

“Yogurt is such a great source of nutrients for pets, especially dogs, and Daily Dollop serves as a welcomed addition to their daily protein and calcium intake," says Dr Brooke Schampers, veterinarian at Animal Emergency Service. Another added bonus? The high levels of protein and calcium will mean your good boy or girl's bones and teeth are strengthened, too.

The product perfectly aligns with the trend of "barkuterie boards" aka. dog-friendly versions of our indulgent charcuterie boards containing things like fruit, vegetables, raw meat, kibble and now, yoghurt! In fact, according to IBIS World 2021, gourmet pet food options have become increasingly popular in recent years, with the pet food production industry now raking in $2.6 billion a year. So what do you say – kibble, homemade muffloaf and yoghurt, anyone?

You can find Daily Dollop in the cold section at Woolworths.