Dichondra ‘Silver Falls’

Silver Falls has long trailing stems with tiny leaves of the most iridescent silver. It’s very hardy and tolerant of both sun and light shade.

Helichrysum petiolare

This one is a shrubby perennial plant, which sends out long stems covered in small felty leaves, which can be either silver-grey or lime-green, depending on the variety. It’s happy in both sun and light shade.

Bacopa

Bacopa (also known as Sutera cordata) has trailing stems and small single flowers in white, pink or mauve which appear through summer and beyond. A very compact grower, it suits sun or light shade and is extra handy as an edging plant for large pots.

Golden creeping Jenny

Golden creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia) is a low-growing trailing plant with leaves of golden green. It’s a vigorous grower and looks great cascading out of pots or over rocks. Plant it in sun or shade and keep well watered during hot weather.

Scaevola

This one is known commonly as the fan flower, is an Australian native groundcover which bears pretty little blooms, mainly in shades of mauve, blue and purple. Blooming on and off between spring and autumn, it does best in full sun and well-drained soil, with good watering through dry weather.

