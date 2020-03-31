Easter services and public events may have been cancelled, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the festivities at home.

This cardboard carrot garland is a bright, fun and an easy activity for both kids and adults. Even if you don’t have a crafty bone in your body!

“I have an extremely short attention span, but this project process is super easy and the results look super pro!” explains Susie Rugg, project creator, Handy with Scissors owner, mum of three and the Kids and Families coordinator at the Museum of Contemporary Art. “A crafternoon is a great activity for the family to enjoy – especially when we are cooped up at home for long periods. Look for recyclables around your home to reinvent so you don’t have to go out for craft supplies. Recyclables are cheap and better for the environment, as well as encouraging kids to see things in new ways. A cardboard box is never just a box if you look at it the right way.”