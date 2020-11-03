The two have joined forces to offer a refurbished Apple iPhone 7 32GB for only $259 from November 4.



The refurbed phones undergo Boost’s 72-point inspection which ensures they’re in working order, data-wiped and are cross-checked against a national police lost and stolen database before going on sale.

The phones come unlocked and with a $10 introductory Boost SIM to get you started. If you think it's too good to be true, the offer has a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and 12-months warranty.

Boost

Boost became the first major prepaid supplier to offer refurbished smart phones in 2019 and after 12 months of trials they’ve found the demand much higher than expected, with the iPhone 7 the most popular in the line-up.

With consumers becoming more aware of waste and sustainable alternatives, this national initiative hopes to bring greater awareness to the issue.

“Australians are looking for cost-effective options more than ever before and we are excited that, after being the first to market refurbished phones last year, we can now partner with another trusted Aussie brand in Coles to take refurbished smartphones mainstream like never before!” said Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile.

The phone will be available in all Coles stores across all states excluding Victoria and Queensland which will begin the promo at a later date.

After the initial promotional period the phone will be sold for $299.

