New Zealand jewellery label Freeman Design has created a luxe collection of Harry Potter-themed fine jewellery.

The ring box is perfect for anyone planning to pop the question to a Harry Potter fanatic.

Meticulously handcrafted from forty-one individual parts, the Golden Snitch ring box takes a master jeweller two weeks to make. The detailed piece features the hand-engraved phrase, "I open at the close" across the top and includes a secret button to open it. Each golden snitch comes with a sterling silver broomstick necklace which also serves as a key to open the box.

Platinum Golden Snitch ring box Freeman Jewelry

If you’re after something a little more affordable, there is a veritable witch's cauldron of other Harry Potter-themed pieces, from a sterling silver time turner necklace to a delicate blue topaz mirror of Erised.

Time Turner necklace and Mirror of Erised necklace Freeman Jewelry

There is also a Harry Potter acceptance letter necklace (complete with a sterling silver engraved letter), a Hogwarts crest ring and a range of wand necklaces including those belonging to Bellatrix, Hermione and Luna.

Acceptance letter necklace Freeman Jewelry

Hogwarts crest signet ring Freeman Jewelry

And for something extra-whimsical, there is a sterling silver Niffler chasing a diamond necklace.

You can see the full Harry Potter fine jewellery collection at Freeman Jewelry. Accio credit card!

