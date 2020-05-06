Each celebrity reads one chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at a time – but's it also a good opportunity to take a sneak peek into the celebrity homes, with David Beckham sitting beside a roaring fire and Stephen Fry posed in front of expansive bookshelves.
So, accio your favourite witch’s brew and head to Wizarding World for your favourite bedtime story.
You might also like:
Your Harry Potter books could be worth thousands of dollars
Man quits job, turns driveway into Diagon Alley
You have to see these 4 Harry Potter-themed rooms by interior designers