This Friday November 22, Bunnings will once again partner with GIVIT - whose national presence aids local communities all over Australia by working closely with charities, community groups and councils - and host a sausage sizzle fundraiser to help Aussies in need.

Drop by your local Bunnings store’s sausage sizzle between 9am and 4pm to grab a snag or donate some money, and 100% of the funds raised will go towards those affected by fire and drought.

“As a part of those local communities who have been affected, we want to help,” says Bunnings Chief Operating Officer, Debbie Poole. “Many of our regional teams have already been assisting impacted communities on a local level, but we had team members from all over Australia also wanting to lend a hand for these two important causes.”

“Our team members always embrace the opportunity to get behind the BBQ themselves to help out. We are pleased to be partnering with GIVIT who do incredible work supporting communities who need it most,” Debbie added.

With some store teams already on the ground supporting evacuation centres and the local community where possible, the national sausage sizzle fundraiser will provide further assistance to those affected by drought and bushfires.

“We guarantee 100% of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items for those affected. We are also committed to purchasing locally wherever possible to support the economic recovery of these affected areas,” said GIVIT CEO Sarah Tennant.

So, drop in to your local Bunnings on Friday and cure your munchies with a snag, while putting money towards a good cause.