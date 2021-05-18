The exhibition includes over 20 models made from over 600,000 bricks, with a replica of Sydney Tower taking centre stage.

Ryan McNaught said: “I’m excited to have Brickman Cities back to Sydney and to a fantastic new home at Sydney Tower Eye. Sydney is an amazing city and we’ve been blown away by Sydneysiders’ huge enthusiasm for Lego when we launched our previous creations!”

Lego fans can also watch an exclusive 4D Lego movie, and have a meet-and-greet with Emmet from the Lego movie at the Sydney Tower Eye observation deck.

The Sydney Tower Eye will be home to the exhibition until July 11 and tickets can be purchased at Ticketek and Sydney Tower Eye.

The Lego event is part of the Sydney Tower’s 40th anniversary celebrations. The observation deck first opened to the public in September 1981 and the attraction will be celebrating the milestone throughout 2021.

