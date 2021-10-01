Blacksmithing sounds like a trade from a bygone era, but it’s alive and well in the Macedon Ranges outside Melbourne, where Adam meets a young gun of the form, Max Tucker. Still only a teenager, Max is already a veteran with many years under his belt. But just because this is a traditional trade, don’t think there’s isn’t a large amount of art going into Max’s work. After Adam gets a tour of Max’s forge and geeks out as Max explains he made his own tools, he finally gets to live out a fantasy and have a go at smithing himself.

