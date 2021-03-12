Adam and Charlie build an outdoor entertainer's haven
From a small, tired old back garden to an engaging entertainment space. - by Charlie Albone
How do you transform a basic and bland concrete courtyard from the 60’s into an outdoor entertainer’s masterpiece? With a few clever design tricks to create the illusion of a much larger space. Break up your area into zones with changes of levels, different materials and by bringing the planting into the centre of the area, you can create the illusion of a much larger yard. No space is wasted either. A poorly used passageway can be easily transformed into an outdoor bar area complete with its own fridge.
WATCH: Charlie and Adam create an outdoor entertainer's masterpiece