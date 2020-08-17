Although the Lawn Doctor says pests and fungus add up to less than 1 per cent of turf related problems, a dry lawn could be the result of a black beetle infestation.

"Pests (black beetle etc) and funguses (virtually unheard of in Sir Walter but more prevalent in other buffalo types) can also be the cause of problems with your lawn," the website adds.

Getty

How to treat black beetle?

Although the WA Department of Industries and Regional Development website says, "pesticides should only be applied after every other remedial action has been explored," it also recommends products containing cyfluthrin and bifenthrin, synthetic pyrethroids or chlorphyrifos to control the beetles.

How to tell if a lawn has black beetle?

Luckily, there is a simple test to see if your lawn has black beetle. Grab a bucket of soapy water and pour it onto an area of grass. The bugs will float to the surface. If you get more than 20 bugs, this could be an indication of a larger problem.

Additionally, the Department of Industries and Regional Development reveals another trick for removing black beetles.

“Adult beetles will congregate under a moistened hessian bag or an old piece of carpet placed on the lawn at the end of the day,” the website says. “When the matting is lifted next morning, the beetles can be collected, put into a sealed bag and thrown in the bin.”

You may also like

Spring tips to revive your lawn

Your guide to growing a lush lawn

How to get rid of army worms