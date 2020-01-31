One of the best methods to find out is to take a look at the best-selling products at the major makeup and cosmetics retailers in your area. Chances are, if customers are consistently buying and re-buying a product – then it’s definitely worth the money.

While we’ve identified the best-selling concealers at Priceline, the best-selling lip balm in Australia, and the best-selling drugstore foundation in Australia, and even the best-selling dry shampoo in Australia – we haven’t been able to find out which are the best high-end foundations – until now!

We spoke to the beauty gurus at Mecca – one of Australia’s leading beauty retailers – about their best-selling foundations.

The top 4 best-selling foundations at Mecca are:

1. NARS Sheer Glow $72

2. Too Faced Born This Way $60

3. Ellis Faas Skin Veil $113

4. Hourglass Vanish Foundation Stick $70

Mecca

So if you’re in the market for a high-quality, luxury finish foundation, then it’s worthwhile giving one of these products a try.

