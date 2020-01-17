For those who are casual makeup fans, or for those beauty junkies who are on a budget, Priceline is the mecca of affordable beauty and skincare, stocking almost every affordable and high-street brand you can think of. Therefore, the makeup professionals at Priceline have a very good idea of what makeup works best – and is most popular.
We asked Priceline what their top 5 best-selling concealers were, and according to the units of sale from January 2019 to December in 2019 – these are the brands and products that come out on top.
Purchase one of these concealers and you won’t be disappointed.
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles concealer $19.95
- Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer $15.95
- Maybelline Master Concealer $15.95
- Rimmel Lasting Radiance Concealer $17.95
- NYX Professional Makeup Colour Correcting Concealer Palette $24.95
