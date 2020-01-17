For those who are casual makeup fans, or for those beauty junkies who are on a budget, Priceline is the mecca of affordable beauty and skincare, stocking almost every affordable and high-street brand you can think of. Therefore, the makeup professionals at Priceline have a very good idea of what makeup works best – and is most popular.

We asked Priceline what their top 5 best-selling concealers were, and according to the units of sale from January 2019 to December in 2019 – these are the brands and products that come out on top.

1. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles concealer 2. Maybelline Fit Me! Concealer 3. Maybelline Master Concealer 4. Rimmel Lasting Radiance Concealer 5. NYX Professional Makeup Colour Correcting Concealer Palette Priceline

Purchase one of these concealers and you won’t be disappointed.





