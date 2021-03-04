Voted best in the biz, this heated chair – that's right it's heated – will make your camping experience all the more enjoyable, as you won't have to call it a night once the evening chill sets in. Made with a heavy duty steel frame, this padded chair may be on the heavy side at 6kg, but it also has a padded head rest and insulated drink holders.

Matt Blatt

This highly-reviewed camping chair includes insulated cup holders, an adjustable footrest and a handy side pocket for your phone. Need we say more? Pick up this bargain today and park yourself in this spot on the next sunny day.

Looking for something light and versatile? Then look no further. This folding chair is suitable for all locations: beach, park and camping grounds. It's also foldable, portable and best of all, made to last.

Matt Blatt

This lightweight, luxe camping chair suits all outdoor adventures. Portable, sturdy and made with an auto-reclining design so you can get lean back and get comfortable.

Helinox

Weighing in at only half a kilo, this light-as-air chair is best suited for long hiking trips. Folded into a small carry bag, you'll hardly notice this chair in your pack.

Tentworld

If all you're after is a standard camping chair, then this is a great choice. Fully padded for comfort and decked out with drink holders, this easy to assemble chair is all you need on your next camping adventure.

This rounded camp chair will keep you warm on all sides. With two drink holders and an umbrella or fishing rod holder on the side, you won't ever need to get up once you've sat down.

Tentworld

Enjoy the last days of warmer weather with this adjustable sun lounge. Designed for ultimate comfort with ergonomic timber- style armrests, a handy side tray table and drink holder.

